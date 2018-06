One more victory for Reclaim The Records!

Brooke Schreier Ganz of Reclaim The Records fought the New York City Clerk’s Office and won 1.5 million genealogy records, and also won reimbursement of her attorneys’ fees! The records are now online, freely searchable and/or downloadable.

Details may be found at: https://mailchi.mp/reclaimtherecords/bfvk8vew84-1792469 and

https://www.reclaimtherecords.org/records-request/11/ and https://www.nycmarriageindex.com/.