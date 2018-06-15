Family History Hosting Announces GedSite Version 2.06

The following announcement was written by Family History Hosting, LLC:

Includes several enhancements, including image size optimization option

Narragansett, RI – June 15, 2018 – Family History Hosting, LLC is pleased to announce GedSite version 2.06, the most recent release of this must-have tool for any genealogist creating web sites from GEDCOM files. This release includes a new image size optimization feature and changes related to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that went into effect on 25 May 2018. It also includes several other minor enhancements and changes.

“This version continues GedSite’s tradition of frequent updates,” said John Cardinal, CEO and Founder of Family History Hosting, “the web is always moving, and GedSite moves with it.”

Soliciting and acting on customer feedback is an integral part of the GedSite development process. This release delivers several features requested by users, including new options in charts, new features in the GEDCOM load process, and other changes.

GedSite creates HTML pages that can be published on the web or shared privately via removable media or cloud-based file storage. Genealogists who do not plan to share their research via a web site will find GedSite useful for personal use: reviewing an unpublished site is easy and provides an all-encompassing view of lineage, names, events, places, citations, sources, and media exhibits.

GedSite works with any GEDCOM file but has custom features for program-specific data in GEDCOM files exported by Family Historian, Family Tree Maker®, Legacy®, and RootsMagic™.

The Publish feature in GedSite is closely integrated with the Family History Hosting web hosting service. With two mouse clicks, your site is uploaded to the server, a process so simple and fast that customers update their sites frequently, and frequent updates keep your site interesting to your visitors.

For more information about GedSite, see the product homepage at http://www.gedsite.com. To purchase a GedSite license, visit Family History Hosting’s software sales site at http://www.familyhistoryhosting.com/oc.

About Family History Hosting, LLC

Family History Hosting LLC was founded in 2007 to provide first-class web hosting services for genealogists and family historians, and to publish genealogy software focused on web site creation.

Contact: Sales@FamilyHistoryHosting.com

Family Historian is a product of Calico Pie Limited. Family Tree Maker is a registered trademark of The Software MacKiev Company. Legacy is a registered trademark of Millennia Corporation. RootsMagic is a trademark of RootsMagic, Inc.