Father and Daughter Reunited on The Today Show thanks to MyHeritage DNA

Sarah, from California (now living in the Netherlands) was placed in adoptive care as young child by her mother. To try and find her biological family, she took a MyHeritage DNA test that her husband purchased for her. She was shocked when she got a match to her biological father, Arland, who didn’t even know she existed.

Sarah and Arland then spoke on the phone numerous times, but today was the first time in 41 years they met in the Today Show with Megyn Kelly television program. He also met two of his grandchildren that he previously did not know existed.

You can watch the reunion in the video player above or in the YouTube web site at https://youtu.be/nkUt3XupQdU.