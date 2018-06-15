The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 1.4 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

British Armed Forces, First World War Soldiers’ Medical Records

Over 691,000 records have been added to our National Archives’ collection of medical records from the First World War. These records may allow you to discover when and where your ancestor was wounded, where they were treated how long they were held at the medical facility for treatment. Images may provide a variety of additional details such as their service history and a description of the wound.

The medical records were collected by the Medical Research Committee and then given over to the British Museum during the First World War, 1914 to 1918. The records were used for statistical research. In 1931, Thomas John Mitchell and G M Smith published History of the Great War, based on official documents. Medical services: Casualties and medical statistics of the Great War from the data gathered from these medical records.

United States Deceased Physician File (Ama), 1864-1968 Image Browse

Explore images of the deceased physician card files from the American Medical Association (AMA). The card files contain over 707,000 records and comprise biographic records of deceased physicians in the United States and a few from Canada from 1864 to 1968.

Each record consists of a transcript that may reveal when your ancestor died, where they practiced, where they attended school, where they were living at the time of their death, details relating to their career and their cause of death.

United States Marriages

Over 79,000 additional records have been added to our collection of United States Marriage records. The new additional cover marriages conducted in Indiana between 1818 and 1920.

The collection includes both transcripts and images of original documents that will list a combination of your ancestor’s marriage date, location, the names of both the bride and groom, their birthplaces, birth dates, ages, residence and the names of both their parents.

Periodical Source Index

This month, we’ve added 13,283 images to the Periodical Source Index (PERSI). New additions have been added to the following publications:

Daughters of the American Revolution Magazine / American Spirit – volumes 43 to 53, 56 to 57 – this magazine offers articles on American history and historical subjects pertaining to Colonial America, as well as sections on genealogy

Fitchburg Historical Society Proceedings– volumes 1 to 5 – including papers relating to the history of the town of Fitchburg, Massachusetts

Genealogical Advertiser– volumes 1 to 4 – a quarterly magazine of family history, which includes marriage and probate records

Genealogical Magazine– volumes 1 to 4 – this periodical is a journal of family history, heraldry, and pedigrees

Genealogical Quarterly Magazine– volumes 1 to 5 – as the title page says, this periodical is devoted to ‘genealogy, history, heraldry, revolutionary and colonial records’. From its pages, you can discover marriage notices, cemetery inscriptions, inhabitant lists, and church records for various places in New England.

Image already added