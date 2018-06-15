Update: A Fire at the Aberdeen (Washington) Museum of History Destroys Much of the Museum’s Collection and a Genealogy Society’s Library

This is an update to the article I published yesterday at: http://bit.ly/2JKz3Mq:

I received an email message this morning from a newsletter reader whose name I will not divulge for privacy reasons. She wrote:

“I live in Aberdeen, WA. Just so you know, they have already started to recover items from the basement. They have been able to find pictures and documents, floating in water. Many of the pictures are already showing signs of mold. “

I suspect the museum officials and the members of the Grays Harbor Genealogical Society now wish they had spent time and effort in digitizing all the paper records and in taking pictures of all the artifacts, then storing the digital images off site. Digital images are never as good as holding the original items in your hands but are still better than looking at charred remnants of historic documents.

What is your local organization doing to digitize its holdings?