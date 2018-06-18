A New DNA Case Results in the Arrest of a Person for Two Murders in 1987

A Washington state trucker who authorities say was linked by DNA evidence to the 1987 deaths of a young Canadian couple has been charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder. William Earl Talbott II, 55, of SeaTac was charged Friday in Snohomish County (Washington) Superior Court. Talbott is charged in the killings of 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg and 20-year-old Jay Cook.

Authorities say they used information from public genealogy websites to pinpoint Talbott as a suspect then arrested him after getting a DNA sample from a cup that fell from his truck. Police say the genealogist used information uploaded by distant cousins to narrow their search to Talbott.

You can read more about the case in an article by Caleb Hutton in the Herald.Net at http://bit.ly/2JL1Wfo.

My thanks to the several newsletter readers who told me about this latest arrest.