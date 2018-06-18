General Register Building of the National Archives of Scotland

“Every birth, death, and marriage is recorded in these color-coded leather-bound books.”

While you might never get there in person, it would be nice to see what the place looks like. The Atlas Obscura web site has pictures and a description of the building that will be of interest to any genealogist researching Scottish ancestry.

The article states:

“These millions and millions of pages contain MacDonalds, Stewarts, Campbells and Murrays, along with almost as many variant spellings. They may just look like names in a book, but each is a memento of a life begun, ended, or joined to another on Caledonian soil.”

You can view the pictures and description at http://bit.ly/2M3fRdz.

 

One Comment

G June 18, 2018 at 12:24 pm

Had the great privilege of doing research in that very room as well as several others in the building on a “once in a lifetime” dream trip to Scotland a few years ago. It is every bit as impressive as the photos imply.

