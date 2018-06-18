Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) When is it Time to Hire a Professional Genealogist?

A New DNA Case Results in the Arrest of a Person for Two Murders in 1987

Father and Daughter Reunited on The Today Show thanks to MyHeritage DNA

Reclaim The Records wins a Third Lawsuit; NYC Marriage Index for 1996-2017 is now Online

Are You Missing Most of the Available Genealogy Information?

Always Keep Backups of Your Online Genealogy Information

At 72 Years of Age, Two Women Learn They Were Switched at Birth

Family History Hosting Announces GedSite Version 2.06

Coming soon to Mormon Genealogical Database: Records of Gay Couples and Same-Sex Parents

A Fire at the Aberdeen (Washington) Museum of History Destroys Much of the Museum’s Collection and a Genealogy Society’s Library

Update: A Fire at the Aberdeen (Washington) Museum of History Destroys Much of the Museum’s Collection and a Genealogy Society’s Library

DNA: Heredity or Hoax?

Small Genealogy Website GEDmatch ‘Never Expected’ Its Criminal-Catching Use

How a Legal Brawl Between Two Rich Guys Could Change How We Think About DNA

Gale Introduces New Digital Archive on Amateur Newspapers From the 19th Century

Over 100 Years of Japanese-American History is Now Online

New England Historic Genealogical Society Announces the Release of Its New Database: Mayflower Families Fifth Generation Descendants, 1700-1880

New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 4 through 8, 2018

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Man, Presumed Dead, Returns Home a Year After the Family Cremated the Wrong Body

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.