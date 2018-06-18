Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) When is it Time to Hire a Professional Genealogist?
A New DNA Case Results in the Arrest of a Person for Two Murders in 1987
Father and Daughter Reunited on The Today Show thanks to MyHeritage DNA
Reclaim The Records wins a Third Lawsuit; NYC Marriage Index for 1996-2017 is now Online
Are You Missing Most of the Available Genealogy Information?
Always Keep Backups of Your Online Genealogy Information
At 72 Years of Age, Two Women Learn They Were Switched at Birth
Family History Hosting Announces GedSite Version 2.06
Coming soon to Mormon Genealogical Database: Records of Gay Couples and Same-Sex Parents
A Fire at the Aberdeen (Washington) Museum of History Destroys Much of the Museum’s Collection and a Genealogy Society’s Library
DNA: Heredity or Hoax?
Small Genealogy Website GEDmatch ‘Never Expected’ Its Criminal-Catching Use
How a Legal Brawl Between Two Rich Guys Could Change How We Think About DNA
Gale Introduces New Digital Archive on Amateur Newspapers From the 19th Century
Over 100 Years of Japanese-American History is Now Online
New England Historic Genealogical Society Announces the Release of Its New Database: Mayflower Families Fifth Generation Descendants, 1700-1880
New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 4 through 8, 2018
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Man, Presumed Dead, Returns Home a Year After the Family Cremated the Wrong Body
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
