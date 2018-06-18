A long-lost roll film turned up in a California flea market in 2017. It shows before and after views of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Thanks to PBS, you can view the video below or in YouTube at https://youtu.be/Fm1XSX8Un5Q.
Rare Film Uncovered Showing San Francisco Right After The 1906 Earthquake
Dick Eastman · June 18, 2018 · History · No Comments
