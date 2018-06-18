Should Government Offices Store Paper Documents? or Digital Images?

I received an email message from a newsletter reader asking about a recent experience she had with a county records clerk. I answered her in email but decided to also publish my reply here in this newsletter because I suspect her experience is going to become more common with every passing year.
I deleted the name of the city, county, and state because I believe this is a nationwide and even international issue. It could have happened anywhere. Let’s focus on the issues, not on the location:
“Hi, Mr. Eastman
“I wanted to share this with you. I am researching genealogy for a friend of mine. He told me that his parents were married in {city and state deleted} and wanted proof of that. He did not have any more information than that.
“Today, I contacted the County Clerk to verify that they were married there. The clerk found the record. I asked how much would it cost to get a certified copy. She said that ‘I will mail the original to you.’ I said, ‘The original?’ She replied, ‘Yes, we do not keep original documents anymore. We scan them into the computer system and mail them to the nearest family member.’
“I just wonder how many genealogy seekers know this about {city deleted} or is it this way throughout {state deleted}? I thought I would let you know about this.”
My reply:
That is still unusual but not unheard of. I have heard that a number of other places do the same thing.
All government offices are cost-constrained. Buying filing cabinets to keep millions of pieces of paper is expensive. However, creating new buildings or expanding present buildings to provide space for all the filing cabinets, along with the required climate controls (heating, air conditioning, and humidity controls), building maintenance, and salaries of people to maintain the place are cost-prohibitive… always costing millions of taxpayer dollars. In addition, storing paper is a poor method as it is sensitive to fires, floods, mold, insect damage, theft, and other problems.
Storing digital copies (with backup copies stored in second or even third locations) is more reliable, safer, easier to handle (such as giving copies to those who ask), and is always much cheaper for the taxpayers.
My guess is that, within 25 or 50 years, no government office will be storing paper, except for a very few exceptions of important historical documents, probably kept in a local museum.
Just think… if that marriage certificate had already been digitized in the past, when you recently talked to the clerk, he or she could have asked, “What is your email address?” and you then would have received your copy within 15 or 20 seconds. Faster, more convenient, and much cheaper for the taxpayers of the county.
– Dick Eastman
What is your opinion? Should government offices keep purchasing filing cabinets, expanding their buildings or making new buildings for their archives, and pay for the “required climate controls (heating, air conditioning, and humidity controls), building maintenance, and salaries of people to maintain the place so they can keep paper copies?” Please post your comments below.
It’s my view that documents should be kept in their original condition. Documents first created on paper, should be kept, stored and archived in paper form. “Documents” that were created electronically (whether a form, an email, a website) should be stored electronically.
Which is not to say that paper documents should not be scanned and made available electronically. But scanning should not mean that the original can be destroyed.
Nothing beats going to an old courthouse and rummaging through a stack of books/journals in the basement and making finds that tie to your family. The smells, touch and ambiance cannot be duplicated. Being able to hold the book and touch the page that your ancestor might have touched is quite something. That being said, I totally realize the practicality and benefits of those old documents being replaced by their digital counterparts. Then to hear of government offices, museums, historical societies or other repositories burning, flooding or blowing away in a tornado or hurricane not to mention theft and neglect also makes us all hope that copies were digitally made and stored safely elsewhere. It just seems sad to me that generations that follow will probably not get the tactile/sensory experiences we once enjoyed. They however will be able to do the work of what took us many, many years on a family tree in the space of a few late nights in their living rooms. That is already so true with the census (and yes other records).
Bottom line, I WISH they could continue to store paper. I HOPE they have a digital backup and totally understand the demise of the paper copy.
I wish I could get an original document for free! I can see the logic behind the move to digitize everything – safer, cheaper to store, easier to locate and send out to others. Somehow it feels a little wrong in some way. I suppose for whoever is searching for that record in the future, it will give them exactly what they need and probably faster and for less cost so that isn’t a problem. We can’t assume that governments will be able to store everything forever as we can’t afford the cost! Probably the way of the future and in some places, the future is here. It will also put a stop the sad facts that much is already lost due to fire, flood and neglect. I can live with this kind of future, but what happens when any or all access to digital materials doesn’t continue? Or isn’t available? Think of a time without power or a disaster and people can’t prove who they are, let alone their ancestors?
