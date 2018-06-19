Google now has its own podcast app called Google Podcasts. OK, there’s not much originality in that name but, then again, it is obvious what the app does and who produced it. If you have an Android phone, you can head over to the Play Store and obtain it right now. Google Podcasts is available free of charge.

Google Podcasts allows you to LISTEN to whatever the podcast creator(s) produces. It works on all sorts of podcasts. I assume it works not only on Android phones but also on tablet computers and other devices that use the Android operating system, although I didn’t test that. However, I downloaded it and installed it on my Android phone this morning and immediately subscribed to a half-dozen genealogy-related podcasts. That app worked well on all of them. If you don’t know what genealogy podcasts are available, Google Podcasts will help you find them. Once you install the app, open it, click on the magnifying glass icon (that means “search”), and enter: genealogy

All of the more popular genealogy podcasts will be displayed. Click on any one of them to subscribe. Each podcast you select will be downloaded to your Android phone. You can then listen to each one at your convenience, whether at home, jogging, or riding the city bus to work. Future podcasts will also be downloaded automatically. Again, you can then listen to each at your convenience. If you later decide you are no longer interested in a particular podcast, you can unsubscribe within seconds.

Of course, you are not limited to genealogy podcasts. More than 550,000 podcasts are available (See https://www.podcastinsights.com/podcast-statistics/ for the details) and they cover a wide variety of topics. Podcasts are also available in many languages. I suspect you can find many podcasts that will appeal to you, regardless of your interests.

Listening to podcasts is private. Unlike email subscription lists, the podcast producers don’t know who is listening, you can unsubscribe within seconds, and there is no issue with increased spam mail.

The major downside is in the quality of the podcasts. Some seem to be professionally-produced, similar to network broadcast radio and television programs. However, many of them are significantly less than “broadcast quality.” You need to listen to each one to see if it interests you. Even the obviously home-made podcasts can provide interesting information at times.

Google Podcasts for Android cell phones is available FREE of charge now in the Google Play Store. You can also read more about it at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.podcasts.

Google Podcasts is not available for Apple’s iOS operating system that is used on iPhones, iPad, and iPod touch systems and probably never will be available on those systems. After all, Google invented the Android operating system and Android is now the most popular cell phone operating system in the world. I doubt if Google will ever make a similar app for its competitors’ operating systems.

Luckily, there are a number of podcast listeners available for iOS. Go to https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/podcasts/id525463029?mt=8 to see the most popular podcast app for iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch systems.