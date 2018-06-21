New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 18, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added 2.5 million searchable names to its England historical record collections, 1.5 million in Germany, 5.4 million in the Netherlands, and over 1 million in South Africa. Almost 1.5 million new browsable images can be found for Mexico. Additional indexed records and images were also added for Albania, Chili, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Italy, Peru, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, and in the United States in Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, and Utah.
Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Albania
|Albania Census, 1930
|11,721
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Civil Registration, 1885-1932
|1,018
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark, Copenhagen City, Burial Registers, 1805-1968
|3571
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011
|8,971
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Leicestershire Parish Registers, 1533-1991
|2,532,275
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793
|28,597
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615-1939
|1,349,834
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912
|680
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957
|43,776
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Asti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1803-1814, 1911-1935
|914
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Brescia, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1797-1943
|23,901
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Pescara, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1929
|24,521
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Rieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1840-1945
|58
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|0
|1406854
|New browsable image collection.
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Public Records
|5405344
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903-1998
|56,762
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989
|1029108
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1869-1958
|3,055
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka, Colombo District, Dutch Reformed Church Records, 1677-1990
|8,704
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Switzerland
|Switzerland, Fribourg, Census, 1880
|7515
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Jerome County Historical Society, Minidoka Japanese Relocation Center Military Records, 1942-1945
|1469
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Old Age Assistance Records, 1934-1946
|6874
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kentucky Death Records, 1911-1965
|26,228
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917
|135,820
|93629
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938
|1,759
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Delayed Birth Certificates, 1900-1960
|27347
|0
|New indexed records collection
