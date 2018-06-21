New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 18, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 2.5 million searchable names to its England historical record collections, 1.5 million in Germany, 5.4 million in the Netherlands, and over 1 million in South Africa. Almost 1.5 million new browsable images can be found for Mexico. Additional indexed records and images were also added for Albania, Chili, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Italy, Peru, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, and in the United States in Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, and Utah.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

