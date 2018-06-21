New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 18, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 2.5 million searchable names to its England historical record collections, 1.5 million in Germany, 5.4 million in the Netherlands, and over 1 million in South Africa. Almost 1.5 million new browsable images can be found for Mexico. Additional indexed records and images were also added for Albania, Chili, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Italy, Peru, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, and in the United States in Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, and Utah.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Albania Albania Census, 1930 11,721 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Civil Registration, 1885-1932 1,018 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark, Copenhagen City, Burial Registers, 1805-1968 3571 0 New indexed records collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011 8,971 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Leicestershire Parish Registers, 1533-1991 2,532,275 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793 28,597 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615-1939 1,349,834 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912 680 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957 43,776 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Asti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1803-1814, 1911-1935 914 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Brescia, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1797-1943 23,901 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Pescara, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1929 24,521 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Rieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1840-1945 58 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 0 1406854 New browsable image collection.
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Public Records 5405344 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903-1998 56,762 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989 1029108 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1869-1958 3,055 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka, Colombo District, Dutch Reformed Church Records, 1677-1990 8,704 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Switzerland Switzerland, Fribourg, Census, 1880 7515 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Jerome County Historical Society, Minidoka Japanese Relocation Center Military Records, 1942-1945 1469 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Old Age Assistance Records, 1934-1946 6874 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kentucky Death Records, 1911-1965 26,228 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917 135,820 93629 New indexed records and images collection
United States Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938 1,759 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Delayed Birth Certificates, 1900-1960 27347 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

