Saving History from the recent Aberdeen Museum of History Fire, One Photo at a Time

I wrote recently about a fire that damaged many of the documents and artifacts at the Aberdeen Museum of History and the Grays Harbor Genealogical Society research library. (See my earlier articles at http://bit.ly/2JKz3Mq and at http://bit.ly/2yzicuQ for more information about the damage.) Some of the items were completely destroyed but volunteers at the Washington State Archives are trying to salvage as much as they can from the fire.

An article by Louis Krauss in The Daily World web site describes the restoration project:

“On Tuesday last week, Washington State Archivist Steve Excell, about five other state archivists and a team of workers from ServPro, a company that specializes in restoration after disasters, spent hours recovering and boxing up the historical documents and photos from the basement of the Armory. The basement was flooded during the fire, and a lot of the documents received water damage but were not burned.

“Excell ‘conservatively guessed’ that 98 or 99 percent of what his team took from the archives would be saved.”

You can read the full story and view some pictures of the restoration efforts at: http://www.thedailyworld.com/news/saving-history-one-photo-at-a-time.