Sunshine State Digital Network Welcomes Florida Memory

From the Sunshine State Digital Network at http://bit.ly/2KcabAF:

Florida’s Sunshine State Digital Network (SSDN) is pleased to announce that more than 62,000 new records from Florida Memory are now discoverable through the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA). Florida Memory is a digital outreach program of the State Library and Archives of Florida, administered by the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services. With this new content, SSDN has now contributed more than 148,000 records to DPLA. This expands the network of people, communities, and stories that we represent and can share with you, our community.

Florida Memory illuminates the state’s history and culture by providing free online access to collections held by the State Library and Archives of Florida. This latest contribution includes colonial Spanish land records, voter records from 1845 and 1867-68, registration cards for Floridians who served in World War I, and histories of Florida counties and churches compiled by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression. The 1867-68 voter registration rolls are especially remarkable in that they document Florida’s first systematic enfranchisement of African American men.