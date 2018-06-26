FamilySearch Adds 135 Million New Records for Denmark, Finland, Sweden

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch announced today the availability of its newest record collections—135.4 million free digital historical records ;from Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. These new collections were digitized in partnership with MyHeritage and the National Archives of Denmark and Finland and can now be accessed at FamilySearch.
The freely searchable collections are comprised of church records, including birth, marriage, and death records, confirmations, moving-in and moving-out records; court; tax lists; examination books; and more.
“The new collections will provide a better research experience,” said Whitney Peterson, FamilySearch International collections specialist. “Uniquely identifying ancestors from these countries can be difficult due to the frequency of common names [the use of patronymics]. Before now, our vital indexes have provided broad but incomplete coverage. These new, complete collections will make it easier to find and track your ancestors.”
Denmark
- 55.1 million new records added
- Census records (1834-1930).
- Church records (1686–1941; record images only)
- Land records of Denmark—deeds and mortgages (record images only)
- Probate records—Denmark estate records (1436–1964; record images only); Probate indexes (1674–1851).Denmark civil marriages (1851–1961)
- Denmark, Copenhagen civil marriages (1739–1964; indexed 1877–1964)
Finland
- 33.4 million new records added
- Finland church census and preconfirmation books (1657–1915)
- Tax lists of Suomi-Henkikirjara (1819–1915).
Sweden
- 46.9 million new records added
- Sweden household examination books (1880–1920).
- Church books (Kyrkoböcker) from Kopparberg (1604–1860), Örebro (until 1860), and Östergötland (1555–1911).
For additional tips on researching records from these countries, try these helpful free resources from the FamilySearch Wiki:
