A Video Trip Through New York City in 1911

An old movie film of New York City taken in the year 1911 has been improved by computer technology and is now available for everyone to see on YouTube.

The original movie was “jerky” and made everyone seem to walk quickly, as is typical with all early movies. The computer enhancement slowed down the motion to a natural rate and added in sound for ambiance. This film was taken by the Swedish company Svenska Biografteatern on a trip to America in 1911.

As you watch this video, please think about this: every single person in it is no longer alive, and strangers 100 years later are watching them from devices the folks in the video had never seen or heard of before, called “computers” and “smart phones.” If your ancestor lived in New York City, look closely. There is always a (very slim) chance that he or she is shown in this video. What a find that would be!

The video can be seen in the video player above or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/aohXOpKtns0.