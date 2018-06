The Clark County Genealogical Society was awarded the 2018 Outstanding Project Award at the Washington State Genealogical Society’s annual meeting. The society earned the award for their project, “Vancouver Tax Ledger Project,” which included digitizing, transcribing and indexing original tax ledgers for the city of Vancouver for the years 1886 and 1891.

