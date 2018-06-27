Genealogists Uncover 10 Heirs of Famed Chicago Street Photographer Vivian Maier

Not all genealogists are researching their own family trees. Some are “heir searchers:” those who attempt to find missing or unknown heirs, entitled to deceased people’s estates before the tax authorities lawfully seize the money. One recent article describes the search for heirs of the celebrated Chicago street photographer, Vivian Maier. The challenge was to find any viable heirs to come forward to claim a piece of the former nanny’s lucrative estate.

Now, after an exhaustive genealogical investigation, lawyers representing potential heirs have filed a lengthy report in Cook County (Illinois) Probate Court that, for the first time, puts the entire Maier family tree into focus.

Details may be found in an article by Jason Meisner in the Chicago Tribune web site at: https://tinyurl.com/ya2h27ve.

Dee Dee King June 27, 2018 at 12:03 pm

“Maier’s case was extremely unusual because she not only didn’t have any children but also had no known nieces, nephews or other close relatives.”

Not unusual at all. In fact, probably closer to a majority of unknown heir cases.

