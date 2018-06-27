A new book about the American immigration experience is about to be released. It looks like it should be a good read. Even Warren Buffet wrote, “It’s no secret that immigration has been a major reason behind America’s 242 (and counting) years of success. The stories that [authors] Andrew and Mary share illustrate the positive and powerful impact that immigration has had in weaving the fabric of America. Journeys is inspiring — I encourage you to read.”

Quoting from the book’s web site:

“Journeys: An American Story – Every family has a story of how they arrived in America, whether it was a few months, years, decades, or centuries ago. Journeys: An American Story celebrates the vastness and variety of immigration tales in America, featuring seventy-two essays, recounting families’ histories about their arrival and experience in this country. This is a collection of family lore, some that has been passed down through generations, and some that is being created right now.

“Journeys: An American Story captures the quintessential idea of the American dream. The individuals in this book are part of the brilliant mosaic of people who came to this country and made it what it is today. Read about a Governor’s grandfather who dug ditches and cleaned sewers, laying the groundwork for a budding nation; how a future cabinet secretary crossed the ocean at age eleven on a cargo ship; about a young boy who fled violence in Budapest to become one of the most celebrated American football players; the girl who escaped persecution to become the first Vietnamese American woman ever elected to the US congress; or the limo driver whose family took a seventy-year detour before finally arriving at their original destination, along with many other fascinating tales of extraordinary and everyday Americans.

“In association with the New-York Historical Society, Andrew Tisch and Mary Skafidas have reached out to notable figures to contribute an account of their family’s immigration story. All profits from this collection of stories will be donated to the New-York Historical Society and the Statue of Liberty Ellis Island Foundation.”

The book has many authors, including: Alan Alda, Arlene Alda, Tony Bennett, Cory Booker, Michael Bloomberg, Barbara Boxer Elaine Chao, Andrew Cuomo, Ray Halbritter, Jon Huntsman, Wes Moore, Stephanie Murphy, Nancy Pelosi, Dr. Oz, Gina Raimondo, Tim Scott, Jane Swift, Marlo Thomas, and more.

About the Editors/Authors:

Andrew Tisch is co-chairman of the board and chairman of the executive committee of Loews Corporation. Mary Skafidas is the head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Loews Corporation.

This looks like it should be an excellent celebration of the United States of America, a country built by immigrants.

Journeys: An American Story will be released July 3, 2018, in celebration of the Fourth of July. You can pre-order the book now.

For more information, look at the Journeys: An American Story web site at: https://journeysanamericanstory.com.

You can also see many of the pictures contributed by the authors of the book at: https://journeysanamericanstory.com/about-the-book/photo-gallery.