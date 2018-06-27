Reclaim the Records Petitions the State of New York to Explain Why the New York State Department of Health Grants Access to Public Records to Ancestry.com and yet Denies Access to the same records by Reclaim the Records

· June 27, 2018 · Legal Affairs · No Comments

Reclaim the Records, an open-government group, has asked a judge to put sunlight on the Ancestry.com’s correspondence with public officials in New York. The petition may be found at https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Ganz-v-DOH.pdf.

Filed on June 21, 2018, the petition in Albany Supreme Court comes from the nonprofit Reclaim the Records and its founder, Brooke Schreier Ganz. Only the New York State Department of Health is named as a respondent, but neither that agency nor Ancestry.com agreed to comment.

Ganz says she submitted a request to the Department of Health in January 2016 for copies of the New York state death index between Dec. 31, 1956, and June 1880, or the earliest date available. The State of New York did not answer her request. Yet, while she was waiting for a response from her 2016 request, Ganz says the same agency produced “digitized records of the New York State Death Index to Ancestry.com in under three months.”

You can read all the details in an article by Christine Stuart in the Courthouse News web site at: https://www.courthousenews.com/sweetheart-ancestry-com-deal-alleged-in-ny.

 

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: