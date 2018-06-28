Genealogists Turn to DNA and Family Trees to Crack Five More Cold Cases

A few weeks ago, any mention of using DNA matches to identify long-unsolved murders created headlines around the world. This crime-solving technique has become popular so quickly that it might not even rate a mention in today’s newspapers. It’s happening everywhere!

An article by Heather Murphy in the New York Times briefly mentions 4 murders and one suicide that have produced new evidence in the past few days from GEDmatch.com‘s DNA matching service. The same article also prominently describes the efforts of CeCe Moore, a genetic genealogist now working with Parabon, a forensic consulting firm, and a person well-known to genealogists who use DNA in their family tree research efforts.

You can read the article at: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/27/science/dna-family-trees-cold-cases.html.