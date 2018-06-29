The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 57,000 new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Search for your Kent ancestors in William Waylett’s birth register. The collection contains over 2,400 records transcribed from the original register of William Waylett (1729-1815), a male midwife who practiced in Lydd and the surrounding parishes on Romney Marsh in Kent.

Transcripts span the years 1757 to 1815 and will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, birth place, parent’s names and any additional notes. Notes may include details of the pregnancy, delivery, mother, or payment for services.

Over 1,800 new records have been added to our collection of Sussex Monumental Inscriptions. The new additions cover churchyards in Eastbourne, Litlington, Lullington and West Dean.

Each record consists of a transcript that will list a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, age at death, death year, location, inscription, number in grave and register reference.

Over 14,000 new records have been added to our collection of Northumberland and Durham Memorial Inscriptions. The new additions cover churchyards in Birtley, Blyth, Boldon, Eighton Banks, Gosforth, Great Lumley, Penshaw, Ryhope, South Shields, Whitley Bay and Woodhorn.

Each result includes a transcription of an original inscription. The amount of information listed may vary although most transcripts will include a combination of your ancestor’s burial year, birth date, death date, age at death, denomination, inscription, location, plot, stone type and any additional notes.

Over 38,000 new records from Stoney Royd Cemetery in Halifax have been added to our collection of Yorkshire burials. Yorkshire burials now contains over 5.1 million records spanning more than 400 years of the county’s rich history.

Each record contains a transcript and many include an image of the original record. Transcripts will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s age, birth year, burial date and burial place. Images can contain more valuable information for your family tree such as the names of other family members or your ancestor’s occupation.