Adopted Woman Finds Long-Lost Sister Right Next Door

What are the odds? Hillary Harris was adopted as an infant. She searched for her birth family as an adult, and after many years, her search was incomplete. She knew she had a half sister, and she knew the sister’s name from her adoption file, but she couldn’t find her. Then one day last year, a strange thing happened. A couple moved in next door to the home Harris and her husband own in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The woman’s name was Dawn, and she was from Greenwood, Wisconsin, the same place Harris’ sister lived, according to the adoption file.

I suspect you have already guessed the rest of the story. However, you might want to read the details of earlier adoption search and the eventual reunion in an article by Allison Klein in the NewsOK web site at: http://bit.ly/2IMsB6i.