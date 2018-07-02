Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

MyHeritage Launches New Filtering System for DNA Matches

Reclaim the Records Petitions the State of New York to Explain Why the New York State Department of Health Grants Access to Public Records to Ancestry.com and yet Denies Access to the same records by Reclaim the Records

Journeys: An American Story

Google’s Transfer Appliance Simplifies the Transfer of Huge Amounts of Data to Google Cloud

Genealogists Turn to DNA and Family Trees to Crack Five More Cold Cases

Vermont Legislature Passes H-16 on Birth and Death Records

A Video Trip Through New York City in 1911

Cayman Islands Search for Ancestors of Welsh Settlers

Follow-up: The U.K. National Archives is Investigating the Use of Blockchain for Records Sharing

One Month Into GDPR – What The Effect Has Been

4,800 Welsh Portraits added to Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata

FamilySearch Adds 135 Million New Records for Denmark, Finland, Sweden

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

TheGenealogist adds another 64,920 War Memorial Records and 13,487 new Headstone Records

Clark County (Washington) Genealogical Society wins State Award for Digitizing, Transcribing and Indexing Original Tax Ledgers

Genealogists Uncover 10 Heirs of Famed Chicago Street Photographer Vivian Maier

Happy Canada Day!

Yesterday was the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.