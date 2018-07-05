Building Demolition Halted due to Former Quaker Graveyard

· July 5, 2018 · Preservation · No Comments

Developers have been forced to halt the demolition of a former social club that was built on top of a Quaker burial ground in Roundhill, Hampshire, England. The project was to build eight homes and a shop – but strict conditions had been set before a construction permit was issued. Work came to a halt when the site was found to be a former Quaker graveyard.

A New Forest District Council spokesman said: “The site is located in a conservation area and is of historical and archaeological significance.”

The halt to construction has left neighbors staring at a half-demolished building on a rubbish-strewn site, frequently inhabited by squatters and arsonists.

You can read more in an article the Daily Echo at http://bit.ly/2MUicrR.

 

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: