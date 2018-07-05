Building Demolition Halted due to Former Quaker Graveyard

Developers have been forced to halt the demolition of a former social club that was built on top of a Quaker burial ground in Roundhill, Hampshire, England. The project was to build eight homes and a shop – but strict conditions had been set before a construction permit was issued. Work came to a halt when the site was found to be a former Quaker graveyard.

A New Forest District Council spokesman said: “The site is located in a conservation area and is of historical and archaeological significance.”

The halt to construction has left neighbors staring at a half-demolished building on a rubbish-strewn site, frequently inhabited by squatters and arsonists.

You can read more in an article the Daily Echo at http://bit.ly/2MUicrR.