File this under “History.” A new web site takes information about 43,000 casualties and more than 50,000 tons of high-explosive bombs that fell on London and displays all of the information on an interactive map.

Thanks to Geographer Dr Kate Jones and her team at the University of Portsmouth, you can now see exactly where the bombs fell. The map, which was funded by charity JISC, uses data previously available only by viewing in the Reading Room at The National Archives. Now it is available to anyone who wishes to explore where the bombs fell. The map also includes any further information, photographs, and memories available from that period and place.

You can read more and access the interactive map at: https://www.history.co.uk/shows/ww2-treasure-hunters/articles/london-blitz-where-the-bombs-fell.

My thanks to newsletter reader Karen Mohr for telling me about this new web site.