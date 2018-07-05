File this under “History.” A new web site takes information about 43,000 casualties and more than 50,000 tons of high-explosive bombs that fell on London and displays all of the information on an interactive map.
Thanks to Geographer Dr Kate Jones and her team at the University of Portsmouth, you can now see exactly where the bombs fell. The map, which was funded by charity JISC, uses data previously available only by viewing in the Reading Room at The National Archives. Now it is available to anyone who wishes to explore where the bombs fell. The map also includes any further information, photographs, and memories available from that period and place.
You can read more and access the interactive map at: https://www.history.co.uk/shows/ww2-treasure-hunters/articles/london-blitz-where-the-bombs-fell.
My thanks to newsletter reader Karen Mohr for telling me about this new web site.
Dick,
In May, 1850, my gg grandfather was scheduled to give a sermon in London, to earn money to help build a stone school at his Methodist mission in Monrovia, Liberia. I have an advertising poster for this sermon. I don’t remember now which part of London, but it’s in my records. I wrote to the UK Methodist Archives to see if they had proof of whether or not he actually gave this sermon, giving them the address. An archivist responded, telling me that the address was in a part of London that was so heavily bombed in the Blitz that after the War it was completely bulldozed and new housing and businesses were build on the site. He was very discouraging about the probability that I’d ever be able to find out what I wanted to know. Since then, I’ve always had a special interest in the Blitz and what it did to London and the city’s inhabitants. Some years later, when I visited London for the first time, I ended up in that section of London, with beautiful new construction. Clearly nothing there dated from 1850.
Doris
