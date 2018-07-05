New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of July 2, 2018

· July 5, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with new records and or images from AustraliaBillion GravesCanadaChileColombiaFind A GraveFranceGermanyItalyNew ZealandSlovakiaUruguay and the United States (Arkansas, District of Columbia, GeorgiaMaineNorth CarolinaOhioTennessee, and Texas). Those with Native American Heritage ancestors in the Ute Tribe will be excited to search new content for the tribe’s 1944 Census.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Australia

Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940

25,927

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Canada

New Brunswick Late Registration of Births, 1810-1899

23,947

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Chile

Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015

51,174

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Colombia

Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2014

60,424

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

France

France, Coutances et d’Avranches Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1533-1894

13,339

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

France

France, Saône-et-Loire, Censuses, 1836

382,683

0

New indexed records collection

Germany

Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678-1930

69,391

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

Italy, Terni, Civil Registration, 1861-1921

12,556

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New Zealand

New Zealand, Cemetery Transcriptions, 1840-1981

474,031

0

New indexed records collection

Other

BillionGraves Index

387,937

387,937

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Other

Find A Grave Index

2,533,302

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Slovakia

Slovakia Church and Synagogue Books, 1592-1935

9,828

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Arkansas Confederate Soldier Home,1890-1963

1,448

0

New indexed records collection

United States

District of Columbia, Glenwood Cemetery Records, 1854-2013

97,681

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955

1,475

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Georgia, Houston County, Marriage Records, 1832-2015

229

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Maine, United States Naturalization Records, 1918-1991

14,100

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

North Carolina, County Divorce Records, 1926-1975

19,013

0

New indexed records collection

United States

Ohio, Crawford County Obituaries, 1860-2004

167,619

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Tennessee Death Records, 1914-1963

154,346

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Texas, Cooke County, Birth Records 1873-1876

162

0

New indexed records collection

United States

United States, Native American, Census of the Ute Tribe, 1944

2,480

0

New indexed records collection

Uruguay

Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980

163,438

0

New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

