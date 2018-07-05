New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of July 2, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with new records and or images from Australia, Billion Graves, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Find A Grave, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Slovakia, Uruguay and the United States (Arkansas, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas). Those with Native American Heritage ancestors in the Ute Tribe will be excited to search new content for the tribe’s 1944 Census.
Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|
Comments
|
Australia
|
Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940
|
25,927
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Canada
|
23,947
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Chile
|
51,174
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Colombia
|
60,424
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
France
|
France, Coutances et d’Avranches Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1533-1894
|
13,339
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
France
|
382,683
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
Germany
|
Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678-1930
|
69,391
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|
12,556
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
New Zealand
|
474,031
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
Other
|
387,937
|
387,937
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
Other
|
2,533,302
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Slovakia
|
9,828
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
1,448
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|
97,681
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955
|
1,475
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
229
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
14,100
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
19,013
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|
167,619
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
154,346
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
162
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|
United States, Native American, Census of the Ute Tribe, 1944
|
2,480
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
Uruguay
|
163,438
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
