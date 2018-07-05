New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of July 2, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with new records and or images from Australia, Billion Graves, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Find A Grave, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Slovakia, Uruguay and the United States (Arkansas, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas). Those with Native American Heritage ancestors in the Ute Tribe will be excited to search new content for the tribe’s 1944 Census.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.