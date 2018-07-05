Rare Maps, Books, and Prints Stolen from the Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh

· July 5, 2018 · Current Affairs · No Comments

A 1787 document signed by Thomas Jefferson. “Four Works Bound Together,” John Calvin, 1557-1572. And pages and pages sliced from rare books from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh are among more than 300 items valued at more than $8 million were stolen over the last 20 years.

The former archivist of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s rare book collection told investigators he conspired with the owner of an Oakland bookseller since the 1990s to steal and resell items taken from there.

Details about this sad story may be found in an article by Julissa Treviño in the Smithsonian web site at http://bit.ly/2KBqxE3 and also in an article by Paula Reed Ward in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at http://bit.ly/2MLf8hm.

My thanks to newsletter reader Malissa Ruffner for telling me about this story.

