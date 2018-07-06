Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Presses the U.S. National Archivist on Record Preservation

A nonprofit legal watchdog on Friday asked the national archivist to investigate the reported disappearance and destruction of records linking immigrant families separated at the border.

The request was prompted by a July 5 New York Times report, which said that Customs and Border Protection officials had deleted records with family identification numbers in hundreds of cases, according to two Department of Homeland Security officials who spoke to the Times anonymously.

DHS spokeswoman Katie Waldman denied that the agency had destroyed any such records.

It remains unclear how many children have been taken from their parents at the border under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy. Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar said Thursday there could be nearly 3,000 separated children in the agency’s custody, including about 100 under the age of five.

