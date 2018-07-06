Many Massachusetts High School Yearbooks Are Now Available Online on Archive.org

Employees at the Boston Public Library have placed thousands of yearbooks from Massachusetts high schools online. The images are all being posted on Archive.org. The yearbooks already digitized include about 140 Massachusetts cities and towns.

Remembering those old pictures might strike fear into the hearts of many, but as historical documents, yearbooks can’t be beat.

You can read more in an article by David Wade in the (Boston) CBS Local web site at https://cbsloc.al/2u0G7yD while the scanned yearbooks themselves are available at http://bit.ly/2KSgutB.

NOTE: MyHeritage also has a large collection of U.S. yearbooks at https://www.myheritage.com/research/category-10010/yearbooks. The description for each of these web sites states that not all Massachusetts yearbooks are in their collections. There are missing volumes in each collection. For instance, I just looked for a friend’s Massachusetts high school yearbook on Archive.org and found it was missing while the same yearbook was found on MyHeritage.com.

If you don’t find what you are looking for in one online yearbook collection, I’d suggest you try the other collection.