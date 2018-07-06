The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 29,000 new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Explore publications pertaining to the English county of Cambridgeshire. Discover your ancestor in more than 300 parish register entries from Orwell and St Michael’s. The Parish Registers of Orwell were transcribed and edited by R W Whiston, rector of Orwell. The oldest, of which the present volume is a transcript, contains entries beginning with the year 1560 for marriages and burials and with the year 1569 for baptisms and ending with the year 1653 for all three divisions alike. The Parish Registers of St Michael’s contain baptisms, marriages, and burials that took place in St Michael’s parish between 1538 and 1837.

Discover your ancestor in over 600 records from the English county of Buckinghamshire. Explore parish registers from Great Hampden and Stewkeley as well as a historical guide to the county’s Highways & Byways. The Parish Registers of Great Hampden span the years 1557 to 1812 and include copies of the monumental inscriptions in the church and churchyard as well as a full list of the successive rectors. The registers are contained in two volumes—one known as the Old Register, and the other being a printed book of the Marriages from 1754 to 1812. The Parish Registers of Stewkeley cover the following: baptisms (1545-1653), marriages (1599-1646), and burials (1599-1653).

Over 9,000 new records are now available to search. The new additions cover baptisms performed in the parish of St Mary Magdalene in Woolwich between 1837 and 1851. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, baptism place, baptism date, parents’ names and any additional notes.

Over 6,000 new records pertaining to burials in the parish of St Nicholas in Deptford between 1813 and 1847 have been added to our collection of Thames & Medway Burials. Each record contains a transcript that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s age at death, burial date, residence and burial place. The entire collection now includes over 201,000 records covering parts of Middlesex, Essex, Surrey and Kent.