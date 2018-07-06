The Genealogist Releases Another Batch of Poll Books

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has just released 116,218 records into its ever growing Poll Book Database. This useful resource for family historians can be used to find ancestors residences from the period before the census collection. The newly released Poll Books range from 1705 to the 1830s, joining records covering periods between census years.

The database allows researchers to:

Discover ancestors who had the vote

who had the vote Find where they were registered to cast their ballot

Discover the nature of their qualification to vote , such as possessing a Corn Warehouse, a Workshop, a House, or owning a Brewhouse

, such as possessing a Corn Warehouse, a Workshop, a House, or owning a Brewhouse These Poll Books range from 1705 to the 1830s.

The records cover 18 different registers of people who were entitled to vote in between 1705 and the 1830s and covers constituencies situated in Abingdon, Bristol, Hampshire, Somerset, Suffolk, Maidstone, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire and York.

These records have been transcribed by volunteers on the UKindexer.co.uk website which brings benefits to the volunteers as well as the wider family history community.

They join the millions of electoral resources on TheGenealogist which include Electoral registers, Voters lists and Absentee Voters.

Read TheGenealogist’s article at:

https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2018/researching-poll-books-discovers-how-john-constables-family-voted-861/.