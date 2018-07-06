Will RootsWeb be Restored?

RootsWeb, a subsidiary of Ancestry.com, suffered a major outage in October of last year when a system crash destroyed many of the pages on the web site. Most of these web pages had been created by RootsWeb users. The folks at Ancestry.com managed to restore a few of the pages but thousands more have not yet been restored. See my past articles about the problem by starting at http://bit.ly/2KYARlO.

Now Ancestry is asking their users to resubmit information about their previously-hosted web pages so the Ancestry technicians can find and restore the pages.

The following is a short copy-and-paste from the new RootsWeb Blog at http://rootsweb.blog/:

“If your hosted site has not been restored yet, you can fill out a form and request it. And about 98% of all the sites have not been restored as of today. This includes homepages, freepages, and gen web sites of all types.”

Here is another short copy-and-paste from the same blog:

“How do I ask for my site to be restored?

“If you want it back, go to: Restore RootsWeb Hosted Website form and fill it out. Make your best guesses if you don’t know all the information.”

There are more details on the same web page. If you want to help get your previous RootsWeb pages restored, read the information at: http://rootsweb.blog.

My thanks to the several newsletter readers who contacted me to tell me about this information.