Book Reviews: Some Lesser-known Resources

The following book reviews were written by Bobbi King:

Below are some resources that may be useful to genealogists.

Guide to Cuban Genealogical Research

By Peter E. Carr. Genealogical Publ. Co. 1991, reprinted 2001. 103 pages.

This small volume is several years old, but the content offers historical perspective on Cuba and its inhabitants that could be useful to the researcher looking into Cuban records and sources. A few examples of chapter content are information about land records, census records, newspaper records, consular records, along with a list of genealogical societies and social clubs. There is a list of references for further reading, and an index.

Cuban Census Records of the 16th, 17th, and 18th Centuries; Censos, Padrones y Matrículas de la Población de Cuba Siglos 16, 17 y 18

By Peter E. Carr. Genealogical Publ. Co. Revised edition 2004. 113 pages.

This small publication contains lists of names recorded on these Cuban censuses, along with names of male inhabitants from additional supplemental sources. The book is written primarily in Spanish, except for the introduction and prologue, which are in English and Spanish. The author notes that this work is incomplete due to the poor preservation of records, but the author gives several other resources for further research opportunities. This may not be a major source for Cuban research, nor a very current one, but every book with lists of names has its place in genealogy.

They Came to Belize 1750-1810

Compiled from Records of Jamaica, the Mosquito Shore, and Belize at the British & Belize National Archives

Compiled by Sonia Bennett Murray. Genealogical Publ. Co. 2017. 452 pages.

The compiler has gathered information of the residents and visitors of Belize (formerly British Honduras) from abstracts and extracts of records at the British National Archives, London’s Guildhall, the Belize National Archives, and from notes taken at the British Library, the Colindale Newspaper Library, the National Heritage Library at Belmopan, and other sources. The book contains sketches of notable persons, documented summaries of events that add to the understanding of the historical settlement of Belize, and lists of names contained within historical documents. The content covers approximately 7500 names for persons of Native American, African, Spanish, Scottish, English, and Irish heritage, and some American Loyalists.

From Across the Spanish Empire: Spanish Soldiers Who Helped Win the American Revolutionary War, 1776-1783 Arizona, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas Military Rosters

By Leroy Martinez. Genealogical Publ. Co. 2015. 271 pages.

George Washington, Marquis de Lafayette, Tadeusz Kosciuszko.

Apparently American history has forgotten that Spain, under King Carlos III, was a principal ally offering aid and support helping Americans win their war of independence. This book reminds us that Spaniards participated in military service providing assistance in the American cause for independence. This researched work has more than 7500 names of Spanish soldiers on military rosters who served in the states of Arizona, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. The introductory chapters cover a timeline of historical events of Spain’s involvement in the establishment of presidios across the North American continent, even Alaska and Michigan, along with the frequently-visited southern Spanish mission posts and forts still extant across the American Southwest. Spanish genealogy researchers should find this a rich resource for names, and the average American will probably be surprised by this historical revelation.

All of these books are available from the publisher, Genealogical.com, Inc., at https://genealogical.com.