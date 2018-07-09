Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
Here are the articles in this week's Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) Embedding EXIF Data in Photographs
Will RootsWeb be Restored?
Book Reviews: Some Lesser-known Resources
How to Get in Touch With Loved Ones During and After a Disaster
Court Rules Copying Photos Found on Internet is Fair Use
Celebrating Immigration on the Fourth of July
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Presses the U.S. National Archivist on Record Preservation
London Blitz: Where the Bombs Fell
Many Massachusetts High School Yearbooks Are Now Available Online on Archive.org
Building Demolition Halted at Former Quaker Graveyard
Rare Maps, Books, and Prints Stolen from the Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh
New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of July 2, 2018
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
The Genealogist Releases Another Batch of Poll Books
View a Rare Copy of United States Declaration of Independence… in London
Adopted Woman Finds Long-Lost Sister Right Next Door
Is My Virus Checker Telling the Truth?
Music CDs, R.I.P.
Past Predictions about the Future of Electricity
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week's Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
