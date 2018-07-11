Grieving Families Protest ‘Duplicitous’ Website that Reposts Death Notices in order to Sell Flower Deliveries

When does crass advertising go too far? Here is one strong candidate for that label: Everhere.com.

An Alberta man who, on the advice of doctors, is trying to keep news of his father’s death from his dementia-stricken mother, is the latest grieving family member to complain about a new website that reposts online obituaries alongside ads for flower deliveries.

His fear is that a bouquet and card will show up on his mother’s doorstep, and thus interrupt the delicate balance of what she knows about her husband, what she is capable of understanding through her dementia, and how it will affect her.

“I can handle it if she hears it from me,” Rick Laursen said. But finding out from a delivery would be needlessly traumatic. He has now put a sign on her front door directing any flower deliveries to a neighbour’s house.

Everhere.com was founded last year with the slogan “Where loved ones are Eternal.” The company says its aim is to create an “online database” of publicly posted obituaries, and to arrange them geographically by city. It also offers access to genealogical data.

You can read more about the controversy in an article by Joseph Brean in the Ottawa Citizen web site at: https://bit.ly/2umfbcb.