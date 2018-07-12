OldNews USA – an Online Search of Old Newspapers

OldNews USA is the app that won the RootsTech 2017 Innovator Showdown. It makes it easy to find interesting stories and articles in historical US newspapers, using the Library of Congress’ Chronicling America collection of over 11 million newspaper pages from 1789 to 1943. Quoting from the OldNews web site:

Designed for both genealogists and history enthusiasts, OldNews USA makes getting started with historical newspaper research easier than ever. With OldNews USA, you can quickly discover interesting stories and articles in historical US newspapers, using the Library of Congress Chronicling America collection of over 12 million newspaper pages from 1789 to 1963.

With OldNews USA, you begin by entering who or what you are looking for. If you want to find articles about a person, all you need to enter is a name, a date range, and a location.

OldNews USA uses this information to automatically suggest the newspapers that are most likely to contain articles about your person. Furthermore, it automatically creates search suggestions that you can use to populate the advanced search screens, without any additional data entry. The list of search suggestions contains variations of the person’s name, since you never know how the name may appear in the newspaper. All you need to do is select a search suggestion and go!

When you view a newspaper page, you can view each highlighted search term by tapping the screen. The app will automatically zoom in to the next matching term each time you tap the screen. When you review the last search term, the app tells you that you reviewed all matches. When you compare this experience to using a web browser, you will never want to use a web browser for newspaper research again!

Genealogists and historians will love these advanced research features:

Enable automatic reseach logging for a Goal, which saves every search, page view, and action to a research log, which can be exported as a csv file for easy import into your favorite spreadsheet app

Automatically generated source citation for every page that you save

Save your discoveries and citations to DropBox, Google Drive, Evernote, or any other app of your choosing

Research dashboard that preserves the context of your research, making it easy to pick up where you last left off

OldNews USA includes a database of all the newspaper titles available on the Chronicling America site. Searching this data is fast, since it is part of the app and always available on your device.

OldNews USA is free to try, including all research features. After a successful search and file save, a one time in-app purchase is required to continue using the app.

I am guessing that about 99% of the results found will be in U.S. newspapers. It normally doesn’t find newspapers outside the U.S.

OldNews USA is a cloud-based application that runs on Android and Chromebook computers. A new version for Apple iOS (iPads, iPhones, and iPod touch systems) is promised but is not yet available. You can save your discoveries and citations to DropBox, Google Drive, Evernote, or any other app of your choosing.

OldNews USA is free to try, including all research features. After a successful search and article save, a one time in-app purchase of $3.99 is required to continue using the app. Details may be found at https://revgenea.com/.

Find your family in old newspapers using OldNews USA, and discover stories that have been lost to history!