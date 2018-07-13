You Can Inherit Facebook Content Like a Letter or Diary, German Court Rules

A German court ruled Thursday that Facebook content can be passed onto heirs in the same manner as letters, books, or diaries are passed on today. The ruling comes after the parents of a teenager who died in 2012 after being hit by a train argued Facebook should allow them to access her account, including her private messages, to determine whether she committed suicide.

Keep in mind that this is a decision by a German court. It probably will not affect the rules in other countries. Instead, you might want to think about what happens to your Facebook account (and other accounts as well) after your demise.