RootsWeb Hosted Web Sites are Returning

Ancestry.com, the parent company of RootsWeb, is slowly bring RootsWeb hosted sites back online. (For more information about the issues involved, see my earlier articles by starting at https://tinyurl.com/yc49tbuk.) Now an article in the RootsWeb Blog states:

“We are bringing hosted websites back in phases.

“We have identified about 600 USGENWEB sites to bring back first, listed below. Owners of these sites should have received an email with instructions on how to reset their password and get to their content. These sites are now available from the appropriate USGENWEB page. If you believe you should have been contacted, please contact us: Questions about USGENWEB. Please include the name of your site and any other information you have.

“Other sites will be reinstated upon request. To make a request, go to Restore Website Form.

“For those that would just like to download their websites contents from RootsWeb, we will publish instructions on how to do it the week of July 10th.”

The article in the RootsWeb Blog goes on with a very long list of USGENWEB pages that have already been restored. You can read it at: https://home.rootsweb.com/sites/siteDirectory.