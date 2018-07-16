University of Minnesota: Immigration History Research Center Archives

· July 16, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the University of Minnesota:

The University of Minnesota’s Immigration History Research Center is home to a rich collection of archival material held in the University Archives that documents the experiences of American immigrant communities in the state of Minnesota throughout history. A number of these archival materials have been digitized in the school’s UMedia Archives, allowing visitors around to the world to explore hundreds of photographs, newspapers, letters, oral history interviews, and more. Visitors can explore these items through a series of collections, which include the Armenian American Collection, Digitizing Immigrant Letters, Italians in Duluth Oral History Collection, and the Twin Cities Ukrainian and Folk Ballet and Chorus Collection. Each item in this collection is accompanied by full cataloging information. This collection includes many items in English, as well as newspapers and letters in other languages including Italian, Finnish, and Greek.

You can learn more at: http://umedia.lib.umn.edu/node/5494.

My thanks to newsletter reader Daniel J. Kortenkamp for telling me about this announcement.

