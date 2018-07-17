Digipulse Sends Access Information about Your Digital Assets After You Die

If you should pass away unexpectedly or simply become unable to manage your own affairs for any reason, who will step in and manage your digital assets? Such assets might include passwords to web sites, access to Bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies, documents of any sort that are stored in your computer(s) or in the cloud, and any other digital items that need to be passed on to your heirs or caretakers. One new service uses the latest technology to securely make the information available to those who need it, but only after you can no longer control the information yourself.

Digipulse operates a decentralized asset encryption and distribution storage service, meaning that your uploaded files will only be accessible to you and your designated recipients. “Decentralized” means there is no one place that a hacker can go to to find the information you wish to keep secret. Everything is encrypted and broken up into pieces, and then the pieces are stored in different servers. Of course, normal backup procedures are also in use, as is typical in most cloud-based services. Everything is managed by a blockchain.

NOTE: Blockchains were first invented to secure the ownership of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. However, the same blockchain technology is now used for all sorts of high-security purposes by IBM, FedEx, Boeing, Wal-Mart, dozens of banks, and other applications around the world. For a description of the workings of blockchains, see What is Blockchain Technology? A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners at https://blockgeeks.com/guides/what-is-blockchain-technology/.

Digipulse creates an “Inheritable Digital Safe.” Your digital safe could contain any kinds of files – documents, images, passwords, or even cryptocurrency wallet keys. The Digipulse system uses something called the “Pulse network” to automate your vault access send-out process. In short, Digipulse monitors your activity, keeping track of the last time you accessed the service. If you don’t access it for a pre-selected period of time, email messages are sent to you. If you don’t respond to any of those messages, the Digipulse software assumes that you are disabled or possibly deceased. In that case, Digipulse sends messages to the individual(s) you previously specified. Those messages contain the information you previously stored in Digipulse’s distributed servers.

You decide who receives access to your digital and crypto assets. There are no lawyers and no middlemen. All that is needed is an email address.

The Digipulse web site states, “Fortune Magazine reports that nearly 4 Million Bitcoin are already lost forever. Don’t let your assets be amongst them.”

To unlock a vault’s contents, your designated recipient will need to answer 7 questions – 5 general (email, place of birth, etc.) and 2 special questions that you will set up, such as “enter your younger brother’s middle name.”

You probably will want to keep a copy of your passwords in the digital vault, with the guarantee that, in case of inactivity, the information will automatically be transferred to the designated parties. In fact, even if you forget a password long before your own demise, you can log onto Digipulse’s service yourself and retrieve the passwords from the securely encrypted service.

Again, there is no single server involved. When creating your account, your information is first encrypted using bank grade encryption software that runs in your computer. The encrypted data is then sent across the Internet, broken up into several pieces, and stored on Digipulse’s decentralized servers. Even the Digipulse employees cannot read the information you stored, nor can hackers. Yet, when the day comes that your heirs are notified, the information is made available to them in a secure manner. For a technical description of how all this works, look at: https://www.digipulse.io/whitepaper.pdf.

Digipulse can also be used to create a last will and testament for digital items only. While it can be used to store passwords, web site URLs, and other information, it also can contain text information, such as a description of the location of the safe deposit box where you store your jewelry, gold coins, or savings bonds. If you already have a written last will and testament detailing the distribution of your physical assets, you can also add information to a text file in Digipulse that provides the location of that document and even provide contact information for the attorney who prepared it.

Of course, there are dozens of other ways to store such information. In fact, Digipulse already has several competitors and some of them offer more or fewer services at higher or lower prices. The advantage of Digipulse is that it stores all your information securely in encrypted form in a distributed group of cloud-based servers. No hacker can access and read your information without the encryption information that only you know. Then, when the time comes when you haven’t accessed the Digipulse service for some time and you have also ignored the email messages sent to you, Digipulse will notify the heirs or other persons you specified.

The people you wish to notify don’t even need to know that such Digipulse documents exist; a notice about the documents simply shows up at the appropriate time in email. Those people will have to then log onto Digipulse’s servers, answer the seven questions described previously, and then read or download the documents you prepared in a safe and secure manner.

NOTE: You obviously need to keep the recipients’ email addresses up-to-date in the Digipulse service!

Digipulse offers a 30-day free trial. After that, you pay either $9.99 US a month if you may monthly, or you can get a discount if you pay once a year: $107.88 per year which works out to be $8.99 per month. In return, you receive up to 1 gigabyte of encrypted storage space per vault. You can even create up to 5 different vaults, each with separate information, to be sent to five different people when needed.

You can learn more about Digipulse’s encrypted data storage and notification service at https://www.digipulse.io/.