How Can Siblings Have DNA Showing Different Ethnicity Estimates?

If you have a DNA test performed and it shows 35% German ancestry, 25% Irish ancestry, 10% Scandinavian ancestry, and the rest from the Middle East, does that mean your brother or sister will show exactly the same results if they also take a DNA test? Actually, the answer usually is “no.”
How can full-siblings have different ethnicities when they have the same parents? It’s a consequence of the complex relationship between genetics, ancestry, and ethnicity.
It us usually because one sibling received more or fewer genes from one parent than the other. In contrast, the sibling may have received more genes from the second parent and fewer from the first.
Confused? An article and a graphic in the Genealogy Explained web site at http://bit.ly/2NnKr29 will explain it.
Yes Absolutely and if this site allowed me to post photos I could show you 3 siblings who are all different example:
Sister A Great Britain 34%
Sister B GB 6%
Brother C GB 41%
These are all verified to be full siblings with Ancestry DNA and our other Ethnicity values are just as different. Each child inherits 50% DNA from each parent but there is no telling which 50% each child will get. You each get something a different.
Dick, This is a good piece because there has been a lot of controversy bantered about concerning differences also differences between samples from the same individual. I must admit, I attended a DNA subgroup session at the Rochester (NY) Genealogical Soc and I understood very little about the material presented and I suspect my knowledge is greater than most. This illustrates a need in my book. Regards, Peter Evans, Wayne County (NY) Historian
