The Family History Researcher Academy’s English/Welsh Family History Course now Available on USB – as Well as Download

The following announcement was written by the Family History Researcher Academy:

The Family History Researcher Academy has added some new delivery options to their in-depth English & Welsh Family History Course that reveals the best records and resources for searching for your elusive English or Welsh ancestors

Following customer feedback, those who want to pay a one-off fee and receive all the modules in one package can now do so. The new delivery methods would do away with having to wait for the normal weekly scheduled lesson release – though this is still available with the monthly subscription option, for those who preferred this discipline (see below).

To launch the new options The Family History Researcher Academy is offering two promotions:

Students who want the lessons mailed to them on a thumb drive will receive 20% off the full course price. Those who want to download all 52 lessons online will benefit from a 30% discount.

Meanwhile, for those who prefer to log in for a weekly scheduled lesson the $1 for a month’s trial continues. Whichever option you chose this accessible course gives you the knowledge to better research for your English or Welsh ancestors and has received great feedback from students.

“Thank you for your detailed study of English research. I have done a lot of English research, yet much of what you have sent is stuff that people don’t know, so thank you very much for your diligence in putting this together.” S Johnston

“Great series. Will be reading them again as I work on my English ancestors.” J. Gill

The choice you now have is:

Take a $1 Trial for a Month and then pay a monthly subscription – lessons released weekly online

Buy ALL the lessons on a USB stick mailed to you free – 20% off

Pay a one-off amount and download ALL the modules from the website – 30% off

