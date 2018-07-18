U.S. Census Should Be More Transparent About Cyber Protections, Former Officials Say

The U.S. Census Bureau will conduct its first largely online decennial census in 2020 but hasn’t said how it will secure the process. The U.S. Census Bureau should detail for the American people how it will secure their information as it prepares to accept online questionnaires for the first time during the 2020 decennial survey, former top government cyber officials said Monday.

That should include technical details about how the bureau will encrypt questionnaires and whether it will encrypt them both in transit and once they’ve arrived in government computer networks, the former officials said in a letter organized by a division of Georgetown University’s Law Center.

