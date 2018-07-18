US Census Bureau Director Nominated

The following announcement was written by Jan Meisels Allen, Chairperson of the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies, Inc. (IAJGS) Public Records Access Monitoring Committee:

This is a critical time for the US Census Bureau. They have been without a permanent director for a year and there is much consternation about issues revolving around the 2020 census regarding adequate funding, potential undercounting of certain groups, and especially the added question regarding citizenship which was added at the request of the Department of Justice. Several lawsuits are pending regarding the citizenship question.

On July 18 Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the Permanent Census Bureau Leadership team. The White House announced their intent to nominate Dr. Steven Dillingham to be the Director of the US Census Bureau. Dr. Dillingham currently serves the Director of the Office of Strategic Information, Research, and Planning for the Peace Corps.

Also part of the permanent Census Leadership team are Dr. Ron Jarmin as Deputy Director and who has been serving as the non-exclusive functions and duties of the Director of the Census Bureau until Dr. Dillingham’s appointment is confirmed Dr. Enrique Lamas will continue performing the non-exclusive functions and duties of the Deputy Director of the Census Bureau.

https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2018/07/us-department-commerce-congratulates-dr-steven-dillingham-white-house.

Jan Meisels Allen

Chairperson, IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee