Korean War 65th Anniversary Commemoration aboard USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum

The following announcement was written by the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum:
ALAMEDA, CA – The USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum is honored to host a commemoration marking the 65th anniversary of the end of the Korean War on Saturday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to noon. This event will include a slide presentation, a variety of guest speakers, and recognition of those who served in Korea.
The Museum opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. General admission applies, free admission for veterans and Museum members.
Guest Speakers:
Donald F. Reid, Sergeant, USMC and Korean War veteran. Co-Founder and Treasurer of the Korean War Memorial Foundation and its largest personal donor. Graduate of St. John’s University and St. John’s Law School. Retired VP and Compliance Officer for Wells Fargo Bank.
Dale Berven, former pilot in VF-91 flying F9F-2 Panthers, a squadron in CAG-9 on board Phil Sea, CVA-47, and current docent at the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum.
Phil Jenkins is a Korean War veteran who spen on the USS Philippine Sea.
William D. “Denny” Weisgerber, Gunnery Sergeant, USMC (Ret.). A Korean War veteran who received the Navy Cross for valor and the Purple Heart in the Battle of the Hook. He is also the former Mayor of Milpitas and current chaplain of the 1st Marine Division Association.
Wonnie Kang was as born 21 years after the war ended. She was raised in Seoul, South Korea and later immigrated to the United States and raised on stories of South Korean/U.S. cooperation during the war.
The USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum is located at 707 W Hornet Ave, Pier 3 in Alameda. Ample free parking is available across from the pier.
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges.
Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology. A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: www.uss-hornet.org or call (510) 521-8448.
Recent Comments