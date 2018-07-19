Korean War 65th Anniversary Commemoration aboard USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum

Donald F. Reid, Sergeant, USMC and Korean War veteran. Co-Founder and Treasurer of the Korean War Memorial Foundation and its largest personal donor. Graduate of St. John’s University and St. John’s Law School. Retired VP and Compliance Officer for Wells Fargo Bank.

Dale Berven, former pilot in VF-91 flying F9F-2 Panthers, a squadron in CAG-9 on board Phil Sea, CVA-47, and current docent at the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum.

Phil Jenkins is a Korean War veteran who spen on the USS Philippine Sea.

William D. “Denny” Weisgerber, Gunnery Sergeant, USMC (Ret.). A Korean War veteran who received the Navy Cross for valor and the Purple Heart in the Battle of the Hook. He is also the former Mayor of Milpitas and current chaplain of the 1st Marine Division Association.

Wonnie Kang was as born 21 years after the war ended. She was raised in Seoul, South Korea and later immigrated to the United States and raised on stories of South Korean/U.S. cooperation during the war.