U.S. Census Bureau Needs Hundreds of Thousands of Workers

Want a job? If you are an experienced genealogist, you should be well qualified for this position.

According to the United States Census Bureau:

“Recruiting enough workers to fill the hundreds of thousands of temporary positions needed to take the 2020 Census won’t be easy, given the current economic climate, but the Census Bureau is more than up to the challenge.

“For the decennial census, the Census Bureau will need a large and diverse workforce to follow up by phone or in person with households that do not respond to the questionnaire.”

Other snippets from theCensus Bureau web site state:

“Before hiring begins, the Census Bureau needs to assemble an applicant pool in the millions. For example, to support the 2010 Census, it recruited approximately 3.9 million job applicants in 2009 and 2010.”

“The emphasis will be on competitive and attractive pay rates as well as an easy application process. It will take 30 minutes or less to apply online compared to an average two-hour application process in 2010. Job offers will be contingent upon applicants passing a background check (including fingerprinting).”

“In some areas the Census Bureau will need applicants who are fluent in English and other languages. Finding qualified applicants can be a challenge.”

You can read more at the United States Census Bureau web site at: https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2018/07/recruiting-for-2020-census.html.

You can learn more about the 2020 Census jobs to become available, both as enumerators and in office jobs, by starting at: https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/decennial-census/2020-census/jobs.html.