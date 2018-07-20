Lancashire joins Findmypast’s collection of UK parish records

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Leading UK family history website, Findmypast, has today announced that Lancashire is the latest county to join their unrivalled collection of UK parish records. Over 4.5 million parish records held by the Lancashire Archives and spanning more than 450 years of the county’s history are now available to search, including;

Discover your ancestor in in over 1.1 million baptism register records from Lancashire. Learn when and where your ancestor’s baptism took place, as well as your ancestor’s parents’ names. The registers span the years from 1538 to 1917 and cover 191 parishes across the county. View the full list of places included in our parish list, linked to in the Useful links and resources section.

Each result will provide you with a transcript and an image of the original register, provided by Lancashire Archives. Some records may contain additional details such as your ancestor’s religious denomination, residence and father’s occupation.

Discover your ancestor in banns and marriage registers from the Lancashire Archives. The registers contains over 713,000 records, span the years 1538 to 1932 and cover 194 Lancashire parishes.

Each result will provide you with a transcript and an image of the original register. Each transcript will reveal a combination of the couples’ birth years, occupations, marriage date, marriage location, parents’ names, father’s occupations and the names of any witnesses. Images may offer additional details, such as if your ancestor was married by banns or licence.

Discover your ancestor in burial registers from Lancashire. Learn when and where your ancestor’s burial took place, as well as your ancestor’s age at the time of death. The registers, provided by Lancashire Archives, span the years from 1538 to 199, cover 123 parishes and contain over 712,000 records.

Each result will provide you with a transcript and an image of the original register. Images may provide additional details.

Our new collections of Lancashire parish baptisms, marriages, banns and burials are also available to browse.

Other new additions available to search this Findmypast Friday

Find your relative in over 90,000 obituary index cards taken from the Pekin Times, spanning the years from 1914 to 2007. This collection has been provided by FamilySearch.

This obituary card index, from the Pekin Public Library, pertains to obituaries published in the Pekin Times and covers the years from 1914 to 2007. The paper was founded in 1881 and is published in Pekin, Illinois. From this index, you may discover an individual’s full name, birth date, death date, and burial place.

Discover your ancestor in this index of over 14,000 records compiled from the inquest files created by the Justice Department for the period 1859 to 1897. Each result will provide you with a transcript including a combination of your ancestor’s name, alias, and inquest year, any additional notes, their file number, reference and item ID.

Some records only include a first or last name. Others only include a known name, like Greasy Jack. Occasionally, no name is provided, either where it is unknown (e.g. South Sea Islander of Pentecost, sometimes with a location transcribed in the last name field) or where the incident does not pertain to an individual (e.g. fire at Abbott Street, Cairns).

British & Irish Newspapers

This week we have added 134,662 new pages to The Archive. We have updated five of our existing titles, covering the county of Kent and the city of Liverpool. We have also updated three of our Irish titles, with titles covering the latter half of the twentieth century, and the Evening Herald (Dublin) now covering the twenty-first century, with pages added for 2001. The new additions include: