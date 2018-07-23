Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
Announcing the Laura G. Prescott SLIG Scholarship
U.S. Census Bureau Needs Hundreds of Thousands of Workers
U.S. Census Bureau Director Nominated
U.S. Census Should Be More Transparent About Cyber Protections, Former Officials Say
How Can Siblings Have DNA Showing Different Ethnicity Estimates?
Saving Aberdeen’s History turns up Gems, Mysteries
Digipulse Sends Access Information about Your Digital Assets After You Die
Locate My Name – a Distribution of Names Across Regions
University of Minnesota: Immigration History Research Center Archives
Caribou (Maine) Library Has Archives Dating Back to the Late 19th Century
Findmypast and Living DNA Announce a Partnership
Lancashire joins Findmypast’s collection of UK parish records
The Family History Researcher Academy’s English/Welsh Family History Course now Available on USB – as Well as Download
Korean War 65th Anniversary Commemoration aboard USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
