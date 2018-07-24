South Carolina Department of Archives and History Announces Digitization Of Over 11,000 Revolutionary War Records

The following announcement was written by the South Carolina Department of Archives and History (SCDAH):

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Archives and History (SCDAH) is pleased to announce that the records series “Accounts Audited of Claims Growing out of the Revolution in South Carolina 1775-1856” is now active and images are available on the Online Records Index. This record consists of 11,170 documents presented by citizens to the treasury in support of claims for military service, supplies, and other contributions rendered during the latter part of the Revolutionary War. Most of the files contain an auditor’s cover paper, which includes the name of claimant, a brief description of their service provided, and the amount of their claim and its adjusted value. Additionally, if an indent was issued, its number and the claimant’s signature verifying its receipt were also included as well as receipts and affidavits to the validity of the claim.

Over the last six months, the SCDAH completed the process of adding these records to the Online Records Index. Our greatest appreciation goes to the Southern Revolutionary War Institute and Mr. Michael Scoggins for providing the images to the agency. Mr. Scoggins was instrumental in having the images scanned through a grant funded to the Southern Revolutionary War Institute from the National Park Service. Scoggins is the historian for the Culture & Heritage Museums in York County and research director of the Southern Revolutionary War Institute. This series is one of the most requested records series at the SCDAH. Records such as audited accounts are vital resources for genealogists and historians. Having a series as valuable and expansive available in a digital format is a milestone for any individual with South Carolina ancestry.

To view the record series, please visit the Online Records Index (http://www.archivesindex.sc.gov/). After opting to enter the Index, use the Advanced Search option, choose the Record Group “Combined Index to Records Series, 1675-1929” and the Series “ S108092: Accounts Audited of Claims Growing Out of the Revolution.” For questions about this series, please contact us at 803-896-0339 or info@scdah.sc.gov.

